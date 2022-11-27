The mangled remains of bicycle after the accident. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A person riding a bicycle died after being hit by a high-end car in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital on Sunday.

The accident took place on Sunday morning when the luxury car, bearing a VIP number plate, hit the cyclist, leading to his death.

The police said they have arrested the car's driver and have also started an investigation in the case. (ANI)

