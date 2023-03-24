New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Congress MPs who were detained by the Delhi Police on Friday raised slogans demanding a JPC probe in the Adani issue and in support of Rahul Gandhi over his disqualification as MP from Lok Sabha.

The detained MPs were seen sitting in a circle raising slogans inside the police station.

Delhi Police on Friday detained opposition MPs marching towards Vijay Chowk in the national capital demanding a joint Parliamentary committee inquiry into the Adani Group issue.

The protesting MPs were detained and taken away to nearby police stations in a bus as police said they didn't have permission for the march and as Section 144 of CrPC had been imposed in the area and not agitation is allowed on Vijay Chowk.

Before the police took away the protesting MPs, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the protest at Vijay Chowk was held to demand a JPC to probe the Adani stocks issue and said that PM Modi was hiding something from the people.

Talking to the media persons, Kharge said, "We are holding a protest here to demand JPC. PM Modi wants to hide something from the people. Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi looted crores of rupees from the government and fled from this country and PM Modi is not speaking about them."

Meanwhile, there was heavy security outside the Congress headquarters in the national capital as party workers protested against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. The protesters were detained by Police.

Also today, Karnataka police detained Congress state president DK Shivakumar and other party leaders and workers in Benguluru who were protesting against the Surat Court verdict against Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

