New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed six illegal vehicle dismantling units in West Delhi district, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken following a joint inspection carried out by officials of DPCC, revenue department, BSES and Delhi Police on Monday in Mundka, Tikri, Chanchal Park and Nilothi areas of the district.

The team found six vehicle cutting and dismantling units operating without the DPCC's consent and in violation of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021.

"A large number of vehicles were being cut, causing damage to public health and the environment. The team has sealed the premises and disconnected the power supply," an official said.

An FIR has been registered at Mundka police station against the violators, the official said.

The pollution control body has also issued a show-cause notice to 13 establishments over higher-than-prescribed levels of noise.

