New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly drink-driving and hitting four pedestrians, including three women, in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said.

The four injured, identified as Harish (54), Seema (46), Rekha (46), and a woman aged 47, were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

According to Delhi police, "The car driver, identified as Vinay, was heading towards Chirag Delhi from Moolchand side on Sunday night. He was heavily drunk, and his alcohol metre test was at 280 ml."

Police added that the accused drove the car in a rash and negligent manner and crashed into four people as they were crossing the road at the Archana Red Light bus stop.

Shortly after the information about the incident was received at Greater Kailash Police Station, a team of police reached the scene of the incident where the rashly driven car was recovered in a damaged condition.

The driver, Vinay, a resident of Gopal Nagar, Nazafgarh, Delhi, was detained by the public and was in the custody of PCR staff.

MLC reports of the injured persons are being prepared at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. An MLC report, or medical-legal certificate, is a record of injuries prepared by a doctor. It is required in cases of accidents or incidents that have led to injury or death.

Police further informed that the accused driver has also been sent to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical examination.

A case under Section 279/337 of the Indian Penal Code has also been registered against the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

