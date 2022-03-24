New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A special ambulance service that will cater to rejuvenation of damaged or fading trees was on Thursday inaugurated by civic authorities in east Delhi, officials said.

The special 'tree ambulance' will respond to calls and then "reach to the spot and provide aid to such trees", they said.

The service was inaugurated by chairman of East Delhi Municipal Corporation's standing committee, Beer Singh Panwar.

People can call on helpline 155303 to inform authorities and some staff have been specially trained for the job, officials said.

