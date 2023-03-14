New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The first list of around 42,000 children from EWS and disadvantaged group for admission to entry-level classes in Delhi's private schools was published on Tuesday, a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

"Names of students for nearly 42,000 seats were shortlisted via computerised draw of lots on Tuesday. The draw was held successfully," a senior officer of the directorate said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Viral Video With Man, Father Shoots Daughter and Wife to Death in Jhansi.

Private schools here have reserved 25 per cent seats for students from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) as well as for the differently-abled, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The first computerised draw of lots of EWS, DG and differently-abled children for admission to entry-level classes was conducted on Tuesday afternoon, the DoE said.

Also Read | NEET PG 2023 Result Announced On nbe.edu.in, Know How To Check Cut-Off List.

"The data has been shared with the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) and the Delhi Police for further necessary action as per their policy and regulation," it said.

The DoE has mandated submission of Aadhaar cards of students to "avoid duplicity" of application, and 108 duplicate applications were found, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)