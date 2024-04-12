New Delhi, April 12: Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday moved a court in the national capital seeking interim bail to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sisodia, who is in judicial custody in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case has moved Rouse Avenue Court for interim bail on the grounds of poll campaigning. Delhi Excise Policy 'Scam': AAP Leader Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Extended Till April 18 in Money Laundering Case.

Earlier, while opposing the regular bail plea of Sisodia, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) said that there was no delay on the part of the prosecution, rather, the delay was caused by the accused persons by filing frivolous applications in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The main thrust of arguments by counsel for Manish Sisodia was the delay in trial. It was argued that trial proceedings are going at a snail's pace. Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Questioning CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in Liquorgate, Say Sources.

Sisodia's judicial custody was extended till April 18. The former Deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case on March 9, 2023. Earlier, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the case. Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 last year.

