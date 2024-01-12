New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted permission to approver Dinesh Arora to travel to Barcelona, Spain, to celebrate his 25th marriage anniversary.

He was an accused in the Delhi Excise policy case. Later on, he turned approver and was granted pardon in November 2022.

Special judge M K Nagpal on Friday granted permission to approver Dinesh Arora to travel to Barcelona, Spain for 14 days from January 15 to January 28, 2024.

The court has also directed to suspend the LOC issued against Dinesh Arora for one month and said that within this period, he has also been permitted to visit Barcelona, Spain for 14 days fromJanuary 15 to January 28.

The court has granted him permission to travel abroad on furnishing a personal FD of Rs 20 lakh in his name and one FD in the like amount in the name of his surety.

Dinesh Arora had moved an application on January 5, 2024, seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him, release of his passport and permission to visit abroad toBarcelona, Spain for one month.

Earlier, he was allowed to travel abroad on December 2, 2023, and his LOC was also suspended for one month.

Dinesh Arora moved an application through advocate R K Thakur to visit Barcelona, Spain to celebrate his 25th marriage anniversary which is on January 20.

He was granted anticipatory bail in the CBI case and regular bail in the money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

