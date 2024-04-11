New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday moved Rouse Avenue Court, seeking a direction to place on record the application or court order for her arrest by the CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case. She has been in judicial custody in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

The Rouse Avenue court, after hearing the submissions of counsels for K Kavitha, listed the application before the concerned court at 10 am tomorrow.

Also Read | ECB Holds Interest Rate at Record High 4.5%.

Duty Special Judge Manoj Kumar said that, being a duty judge, he has no record with him and has no knowledge about the facts of the case. Today is a holiday and he can not call the record as the staff of the concerned court is also on leave.

What relief can I grant you in this situation? I can list the application before the concerned special judge tomorrow, the duty judge said.

Also Read | Bihar: Mutilated Body of Man Found Near His House in Gopalganj, Investigation Underway.

The public prosecutor of the CBI also informed the court that he had no information about the arrest of the applicant.

After hearing the submissions, the duty judge directed his court staff to place the application before the Special Judge tomorrow at 10 am.

Advocate Nitesh Rana appeared through video conferencing and Advocate P Mohith Rao appeared physically before the court.

K Kavitha has sought a direction from the registry to place on record any application/order for arrest by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Advocate P Mohith Rao, counsel for K Kavitha, submitted that on April 6, the CBI interrogated K Kavitha in Tihar Jail. This order was passed without informing the counsel of the accused.

This was opposed before the court by filing an application. The court listed it for a hearing on April 26.

It was also submitted that the CBI today informed the husband of K Kavitha that she had been arrested in custody in Tihar Jail.

The counsel submitted that the CBI can not arrest her without a court order as she is in judicial custody.

Therefore, the application/order for permission to make arrests may be directed to be placed on record, the counsel submitted.

Counsel for K Kavitha also submitted that at least the principle of natural justice should be followed. It is violated. The council was kept in the dark.

The court said in the order that an application is filed on behalf of an applicant of K Kavitha for directing/court staff to intimate, inform and apprise about the filing of any application on behalf of CBI about any aspect relating to the requirement of the applicant in the purported investigation in CBI case date August 17, 2022, and other relief.

It is submitted by the public prosecutor that he has no information regarding any arrest of the applicant by the CBI in jail, the court noted.

It is also submitted that no application has been moved by CBI in this court today, the court said.

"Since the public prosecutor has no knowledge regarding the application, and this court also does not have any papers about the case, no relief can be granted as sought by the applicant," the court said.

Let the same application be placed before the concerned special court on April 12 at 10 am, the court directed.

The court staff is directed to send the application to the said court immediately.

Earlier today, the CBI arrested Kavitha in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)