New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council will bring a censure motion against the city government's now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22 in its council meeting on August 24, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the motion will be moved by NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal and the council will also hold a discussion on alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

Upgradation and renovation of the heritage Gole Market building to convert it into a museum will also figure on the meeting agenda. The proposal is likely to be cleared by the civic body, the officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against 15 individuals and entities, including Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Manish Sisodia, over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

The policy, which came into effect on November 17 last year, was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it.

"We will pass a censure motion against the excise policy in the Council meeting and seek clarification from CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal is an MLA from the New Delhi area and also a member of the NDMC so he should attend tomorrow's (Wednesday) meeting and answer about the corruption done by his government through the Excise Policy 2021-22," Chahal said.

On August 19, the CBI raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with the case.

Another item on the meeting agenda is the renovation and upgradation of the heritage Gole Market building into a museum. A proposal to this effect will be tabled in the meeting and is likely to be approved, Chahal said.

The project has been in the pipeline since 2006, but it never took off because of various issues.

"Now a proposal for the administrative approval to renovate and upgrade the heritage structure of the Gole Market main building and convert it into a museum will be put up in the meeting on Wednesday. The NDMC is also likely to clear a fund of Rs 26.71 crore for the renovation project," Chahal said.

The project envisages renovation of the heritage building, construction of a glass dome in its central courtyard, recasting of the first floor, interior improvements with a false ceiling and decorative lighting, he said.

A subway will also be built to connect the museum with other roads in the area and the parking area, he said.

