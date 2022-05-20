New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) India's Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, inaugurated the Delhi pavilion at Cannes Film Festival and released a poster of 'Delhi Film Policy 2022', tourism department officials said on Friday.

Secretary (Tourism) and Managing Director, Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), Swati Sharma said that the move will help in branding Delhi as international film shooting destination.

"During our Delhi Day celebration at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, India's Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf released the poster of our film policy and also unveiled Delhi Tourism mobile app 'Dekho Meri Dilli and the new tourism website. The ambassador appreciated our film policy and the mobile app," Sharma told PTI.

She said that Delhi is the only state or Union Territory that have a pavilion at 75th Cannes Film Festival.

She said that Delhi Film Policy-2022 aims to provided single window e-clearances to filmmakers within 15 days time.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will be the nodal agency for implementation of the film policy.

"Delhi Film Policy 2022 and unique e-Film Clearance at Cannes #Mache du Film is one step forward in 'Branding Delhi' at the global stage. Visitors/production firms showed huge interest in online approvals. Delhi looks forward to welcoming foreign production houses for film shoots," Delhi Tourism said in a tweet on Friday.

"Delhi again marks India's presence at Cannes Film Festival by celebrating 'DELHI DAY' - India's Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf inaugurated the Delhi pavilion and released the Delhi Film Policy Poster," it said in another tweet.

The film policy also talks about setting up of Rs 30 crore fund to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year.

The government has also made a provision of a subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore with certain riders such as the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi in the movie, local hiring of actors among other factors.

