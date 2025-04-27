New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered an FIR at Preet Vihar police station after a firing incident occurred outside a club in the East Delhi area on Saturday night.

Teams from the local police, special staff, and the Crime Branch are conducting raids at various locations to nab the accused.

According to Delhi Police, an unidentified individual opened fire outside the club and fled the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police said they are investigating the motive behind the incident, and further details are awaited.

There have been similar incidents of firing and shooting reported in Delhi in the past.

On April 5, in Mayur Vihar, unidentified individuals opened fire in the air in the evening, triggering panic among locals. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Police had earlier said that after receiving information about the Mayur Vihar firing, officials from the local police station, along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, visited the spot and initiated an investigation.

According to officials, "an incident of firing was reported in the Mayur Vihar area on Saturday evening."

Earlier, on January 19, as many as seven people were detained by Delhi Police in connection with an 'accidental firing' incident in Mehrauli, which left one person injured.

According to the police, a group of friends were drinking alcohol inside a car when a bullet was fired 'accidentally'. Krishna, 35, who sustained injuries in the incident, was immediately taken to the hospital.

Police informed that the group of friends had arrived from Jind, Haryana, to attend a wedding at a farmhouse in the Mehrauli area.

On April 11, a man sustained injuries after being allegedly shot by unknown assailants in Delhi's Mustafabad area.

The police reported that a firing incident was reported to the Dayalpur police station at approximately 10:00 pm.

Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately reached the location at Gali No. 15, Mustafabad, where the caller, Ateeq Ahmed, stated that his son, Mehraj (25), had been shot by unknown assailants. (ANI)

