India News | Delhi: Fire Breaks out at Jhuggi Cluster in Rohini

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Visuals showed black clouds of smoke rising from the spot of incident.

Agency News ANI| Apr 27, 2025 02:32 PM IST
India News | Delhi: Fire Breaks out at Jhuggi Cluster in Rohini
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at a jhuggi near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17 of Rohini in the national capital on Sunday.

Visuals from the site showed billowing black clouds of smoke.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Reiterates 'Jan Suraaj Party Will Go Solo for Upcoming Polls'.

A total of 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire upon receiving information. No casualties have been reported.

Further details awaited.

Also Read | 'Make in India for Global Scale': Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reacts to Report Suggesting Apple Shifting All US iPhone Production to India.

Meanwhile, at 42.1 degrees Celsius, the national capital on Saturday recorded its highest day temperature in April in last three years, according to the India Meterological Department.

The Met Department has also forecast a rise in temperature in the coming days in the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

