New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A fire broke out in the CCS Building on Janpath Road in New Delhi on Saturday, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Almost 13 fire tenders are currently present at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire.

Delhi Fire Services said, "Fire broke out in the CCS Building, Janpath Road. 13 fire tenders reached at the spot. Dousing operation underway."

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)

