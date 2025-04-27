New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): A massive fire erupted in the forest near the ITO area of the national capital under the Shakarpur police station area limits on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services Department, no loss of life has been reported in the fire incident.

Geeta Colony fire station sub-officer Bhimsen told ANI that they received a call about trees on the loop leading from Laxmi Nagar to ITO catching fire at 12:07 pm.

"Three vehicles are at the spot. The fire is under control. No casualties have been reported," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

