New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in a house on Mata Sundari Road in the national capital on Monday night, officials said.

According to the officials, the fire was reported at 8.15 pm after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Firefighters are currently engaged in an operation to douse the fire.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited on the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at Kamla Market in Delhi. Soon after receiving the information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. (ANI)

