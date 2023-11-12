New Delhi, November 12: A massive fire broke out in a market in West Delhi district on Sunday, officials said. As per the fire department, the fire broke out in the Tilak Nagar market of the national capital. The officials said that two fire tenders were pressed into the service and efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Market Area of Tilak Nagar, No Casualties Reported.

Massive Blaze Erupts in Tilak Nagar Market

#WATCH | Delhi | A massive fire broke out in the market area of Tilak Nagar earlier this evening. With the help of around two fire tenders at the spot, the fire was brought under control. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/ql1U3EpE2L — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

