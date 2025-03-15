New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): A fire broke out on the sixth floor of an apartment in Dwarka Sector 5 in the national capital on Saturday. Two women were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service.

Delhi Fire Service said, "We received a call regarding a fire on the sixth floor of an apartment in Dwarka Sector 5. 5 fire tenders have been sent to bring the fire under control."

Delhi Fire Service said that a fire was caught in the domestic articles kept in a flat on the 6th floor. Fire tenders brought the fire under control.

Two women, a mother and her daughter, along with a pet dog, were trapped in the balcony and rescued safely by DFS. The mother was identified as Usha Sharma (aged 70 years), and her daughter was identified as Vinita aged 30 years.

Police said two people were safely rescued after a fire broke out at a house in the D Block of Delhi's East Kailash area on Thursday night.

According to Delhi Fire Services Department officials, the fire broke out in the house at around 09.00 pm.

A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Delhi Fire Services Department received a call about the incident.

The fire was quickly brought under control, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not clear, they added. (ANI)

