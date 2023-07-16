New Delhi, July 16: Ten people trapped inside a lift in a South Extension club were rescued by Delhi Fire Service personnel on Sunday, an official said. The Delhi Fire Service recieved the call around 5:42 am today about the incident at Code Club near the South Extension Metro Station, a DFS offcial said. Delhi Building Fire Video: Major Blaze Erupts on Ninth Floor of DCM Building in Connaught Place.

DSF Rescues 10 People Stuck Inside Lift

Delhi | A fire call was received from South Ex about 10 people stuck in a lift. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials rushed to the spot and all 10 people have been safely rescued. (Pics source: DFS) pic.twitter.com/XrPzG749C3 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

On receiving the call, the Delhi Fire Service personnel reached the spot and rescued them safely. The reason behind the incident is not clear yet. Further details are awaited.

