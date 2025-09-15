Surat, September 15: 13 Thai women were rescued after Surat’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) raided a hotel in Jahangirpura late Saturday night, September 14, busting a high-profile sex racket. The operation led to the arrest of nine people, including hotel staff and customers, who were caught red-handed during the raid. Police revealed that the racket was being run by repeat offender Vijay Mohan Kasture, who had resumed operations after securing bail in a previous case.

According to a Times of India report, the raid was led by Police Inspector AN Gabani after a tip-off about the racket operating inside Park Pavilion Hotel. When the AHTU team reached the fourth floor, they found the door locked from the inside and had to break it open. On entering, they discovered the accused engaged in illegal activities, seizing incriminating items including cash, mobile phones, and condoms. Police confirmed that the rescued women were immediately shifted to safety, while the accused were taken into custody. Sex Racket Busted in Ahmedabad: 4 Women Rescued As Crime Branch Busts Prostitution Ring at Jalpari Complex; Woman Held, Kingpin Absconding.

Investigations revealed that Kasture circulated photos of the Thai women to clients through WhatsApp and allowed bookings only after his approval. Customers were charged between INR 3,500 and INR 5,000, of which the women reportedly received just INR 1,500, while Kasture and his aides pocketed the rest. A QR code linked to Yogesh Talekar’s bank account was also recovered, which was allegedly used for digital payments. Police identified another manager, Ganpat Yadav, and a driver, Ashok Mama, as key associates in ferrying the women, though they remain absconding. ‘Raped by 200 Men in 3 Months, Branded With Hot Spoon’: Bangladeshi Girl Rescued From Sex Racket in Naigaon Reveals Horrifying Details.

As reported by India Today, police found seven people in room number 403 and rescued 13 women, including nine foreign nationals, from room number 407. Hotel managers Rupesh Mishra alias Maxi and Bipin Babariya alias Bunty, along with staffers Sanjay Hingade and Rahul Solanki, were among those arrested. During questioning, the accused confessed to arranging customers and collecting payments under Kasture’s instructions. Officials added that the women failed to produce original passports, instead showing only digital copies stored on their phones, raising suspicions they had overstayed tourist visas.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India and India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

