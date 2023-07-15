New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): With the Yamuna River continuing to flow above the danger mark in Delhi creating a flood-like situation, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Saturday issued an order to lAS and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) officers to assist in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation works.

"In view of the current flood situation in Delhi, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar issued the order to lAS and DANICS officers for rescue, relief and rehabilitation works. Order is for all 11 districts and 33 Sub-Divisions," the official statement read.

"Chief Secretary directed that the lAS and DANICS officers shall monitor and assist the District Magistrates and Sub Divisional Magistrates of the Districts and Sub Divisions assigned to them, for all kinds of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation works. The Officers who are deployed shall work as per the directions of the higher authorities issued from time to time in full coordination with the District Administration with immediate effect," it stated further.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and informed that the water level of the Yamuna is receding now.

"The water level in Yamuna is decreasing gradually. If it does not rain heavily again, the situation will return to normal soon. We have started withdrawing water from Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. After this, the machines will be kept for drying. Both the plants will be operational only by tomorrow", said CM Kejriwal.

He further appealed to people to take care of themselves and help each other. The water level of the River Yamuna was recorded at 207.27 meters at 1 pm, today. While the same stood at 207.38 meters at 12 pm, today.

Yesterday, the water level was recorded at 207.98 meters at 11 pm.

In addition, the Indian Naval diving team carried out desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO, today.

Notably, several parts of Delhi are witnessing waterlogging and flooding following incessant rainfall and the release of water from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

People are seen grappling with the water logging. Commuters were witnessed pushing their motorcycles through the water.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

