New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan, who is an accused in MCOCA, has sought permission to have a telephonic conversation/video calling from Mandoli Jail with his family.

Balyan is in judicial custody in a case linked with the organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu from the United Kingdom.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of Rouse Avenue court sought a reply from the Delhi Police crime branch within three days.

Meanwhile, the court has called a detailed report in respect of applications of other accused persons who sought permission to have telephonic conversations with their families and what decision has been taken by the jail authorities.

"A report be called from all the concerned Jail Superintendents, wherein the seven accused persons are lodged as to which of the accused preferred application for telephonic conversations with his family, what reply was given by the IO, if any, and what final decision on those telephonic conversations was taken by the Jail Superintendents. The said status report be also called from the Jail Superintendents within a week from today," special judge Singh ordered on July 5.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on July 15. Naresh Balyan and six other accused were produced before the court through video conferencing. Their judicial custody has been extended till the next date.

This case is at the stage of arguments on charge. However, it could not be commenced on Saturday due to a change of counsel for some accused. The court has granted him time to scrutinise the documents.

Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal appeared for Naresh Balyan. He submitted that a pen drive had been supplied to him containing the disputed voice. Though he has not been supplied with the sample voice.

Balyan's bail petition is pending before the Delhi High Court. His earlier bail plea was rejected on May 27 by the Rouse Avenue court.

This was the second bail application moved by the former Uttam Nagar MLA. (ANI)

