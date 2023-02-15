Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], February 15 (ANI): The last rites of Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend with a charging cable, were performed in her native on Wednesday evening in Haryana's Jhajjar.

Her body was found in a freezer at a dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village, Najafgarh.

Nikki's brother Shubham and her father Sunil Yadav lit the funeral pyre.

Nikki's mortal remains were bought from Delhi to her village Kheri Khumar after the post-mortem was done, where she was cremated.

The family has demanded the death penalty for the accused Sahil Gehlot from the government so that no daughter can become a victim of a jilted lover.

Speaking to media persons, the victim's father said, "The accused should be hanged till death."

A lawyer a resident of the same village said that the media is spreading false information that she was in a live-in relationship and alleged that Nikki was kidnapped.

"I am from this village only, and she was my sister. First of all, I would like to say that the media is spreading false information that she was in a live-in relationship, it was a kidnapping. She was there only for her coaching, and somehow the victim was lured. Fortunately, the police nabbed the accused, or else he would have seriously damaged the body," said a villager.

Nikki was found dead in a freezer at Delhi's Mitraon village on Tuesday and was taken from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem on Wednesday.

According to the Police Sources, the post-mortem reports have revealed that she died because of suffocation. There were marks on her neck and no other injury marks were found on the body.

According to doctors, when the body was in the fridge, it is difficult to tell the exact time of the death, because there is no natural process in the fridge. The viscera report has been preserved.

The Police sources further said the killing of a 25-year-old Haryana woman will be investigated on the lines of the Shraddha Walkar murder case and that evidence is being collected on the basis of forensic investigation, as was collected in the Shraddha murder case.

In the CCTV cameras installed in the house where Nikki Yadav lived on rent in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, it can be seen in the CCTV footage, that Nikki was seen going to the terrace at around 1 pm, and can be seen coming out on the other day at around 9 pm.

Nikki was living in this flat with one of her sisters for the last five months and accused Sahil Gehlot used to visit her regularly.

She had told his neighbours that she was studying and mostly did not talk to the people there but the people present here have seen Sahil coming to her flat several times.

Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by her partner after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman, police said.

After his arrest on Tuesday, the accused Sahil Gehlot was presented before a Delhi court and sent to five-day police remand.

DCP Crime Branch Satish Kumar said that the accused is on remand for five days and an inquiry is on to identify the route taken that night.

"The accused is on remand for five days. Inquiry is on. Our multiple teams are working to identify the route taken that night. We are also scanning CCTV footages," said the DCP crime.

Kumar further said that on February 9 there was an argument about his marriage and Sahil got and strangulated the victim with a mobile cable.

The accused was getting engaged on February 9. The accused went to meet Nikki at her flat and left early in the morning, they went to many places in Delhi, during which there was an argument about his marriage. During this, he got angry and strangulated the victim with a mobile cable, said DCP Crime Branch

"After that, he kept the victim's body in the refrigerator in a dhaba in Mitraon village and then the accused went to his marriage. We are investigating deeply about this case," he added.

Delhi Police Crime Branch, meanwhile, said it has recovered the car in which Sahil allegedly murdered Nikki. He also transported her mortal remains to the dhaba (eatery) in the same vehicle, police added.

According to the police, Nikki called Sahil after learning that he was going to marry another woman.

The woman's body was recovered from a freezer in New Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, they said.

According to police, the accused drove around Delhi for 30-40 km before going to the dhaba to dump Nikki's body.

"Initial probe suggests that the accused was about to get married to another woman, and, the victim, after coming to know of it, raised an objection and insisted he marries her," a police officer told ANI earlier.

In a fit of rage, the accused killed her and hid the body in a freezer at his dhaba, the officer said, adding, "The incident occurred around two to three days ago."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

