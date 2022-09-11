New Delhi [India] September 11 (ANI): Taking to social media, gangster Deepak Boxer has taken responsibility for the recent murder of renowned builder Amit Gupta.

On August 23, Gupta was shot several times by unknown assailants in the Burari area of Delhi and he died later during treatment.

Also Read | #AsiaCup2022Final | Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan by 23 Runs to Win the Asia Cup 2022 … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The gangster, who is part of the infamous Gogi gang, is currently absconding.

During the investigation, Delhi Police said that the killing of Gupta prima facie was a case of extortion and murder, and one accused was arrested.

Also Read | Stray Dog Menace: Kerala Minister MB Rajesh To Hold High-Level Meeting Tomorrow.

The gangster Deepak Boxer, who runs the gang, has claimed by writing a post on Facebook that Gupta was murdered by him and the motive for the murder was not extortion at all, but it was revenge.

In the Facebook post, Deepak Boxer also claimed that the deceased was associated with the Gogi gang's known enemy Tillu Tajpuria gang and was the financier of that gang. In this context, he was killed, his post said.

The social media post also claimed that the main member of the Gogi gang, Kuldeep alias Fazza, whose encounter was done by the Special Cell, was also informed by Amit Gupta.

Further, in the social media post, Gogi gang gangster Deepak Boxer has openly threatened that whoever joins the Tillu gang will face the same consequences.

With this new twist, the feud between Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria gangs has erupted again, which is seen as a challenge for the Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)