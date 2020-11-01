New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday removed restrictions allowing only 50 persons per wedding function.

In a late-night order on Saturday, the chief secretary of DDMA relaxed the limit of the number of guests in marriage related gatherings to allow up to a maximum of 200 persons.

"In closed spaces, a maxmum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons," the order said.

"In open spaces or grounds, the number of guests permissible will be jointly fixed by the area district magistrate and DCP," it said

The use of masks, social distancing, thermal scanning and facilitation of sanitisers in the wedding halls has been deemed mandatory by the state government. All Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as given by the Central Government has to be strictly followed by guests.

Also, Delhi government on Saturday said Intra-State passenger movement of buses (DTC & Clusters) with full seating capacity on trial basis with effect from October 27 to November 8 or till further orders subject to condition that no passenger shall be allowed to travel in a standing position and without mask.

Delhi recorded 5,062 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a dip from the sustained spike seen in the national capital over the last few days. the positivity rate rose to 11.4 per cent from 9.8 per cent a day ago. The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus was recorded at 6,511 with the number of deaths dipping to 41 from 47 on Friday.

A total of 4,665 recoveries were reported in Delhi and the total case tally stands at 3,86,706 including 3,47,476 recoveries, 32,719 active cases.

Blaming the recent spike in COVID-19 cases to a combined effect of the festive season, decrease in temperature and increased pollution, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that people have also started giving less importance to wearing face masks. (ANI)

