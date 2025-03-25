New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Delhi government has allocated Rs 10,047 crore for the social security sector with Rs 9,780 crore earmarked for schemes and projects under departments of social welfare, women and child development, and SC/ST/OBC welfare.

The move comes in an effort to ensure social security for all sections of society.

Also Read | Disha Salian Death Case: Fresh FIR Names Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea, Suraj Pancholi and Others.

Presenting the Budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Delhi should not only focus on modern infrastructure and economic growth but also ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of the society.

The government's schemes would support more than 9.50 lakh beneficiaries, including 4.02 lakh senior citizens, 4.18 lakh widows and women in distress, and 1.30 lakh persons with disabilities, she said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 25th Roza of Ramzan on March 26 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Gupta announced a Rs 50 crore allocation for the ‘Palna – National Creche Scheme', to establish 500 Palna-Anganwadi-cum-Crèche Centres, enabling mothers to stay in the workforce after childbirth by providing childcare facilities.

The chief minister also proposed a budget of Rs 206 crore for the ‘Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2 Scheme', which will upgrade 1,000 Anganwadi centres into Saksham Anganwadi Centres.

She said the centres will be equipped with modern facilities such as Wi-Fi connectivity, LED screens, water purifiers, smart learning tools, and audio-visual aids to support children's holistic development.

These upgraded centres would be co-located with other government buildings and linked to nearby government schools to ensure a smooth transition for children into formal education, Gupta added.

The chief minister also announced a Rs 5 crore budget for the rehabilitation of Delhi's homeless population to support them. The initiative would provide not only shelter but also help them with vocational training and skill-building programs to become self-sufficient.

Gupta also introduced the ‘Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Stipend Scheme' to empower Scheduled Caste (SC). The scheme is allocated Rs 5 crore under which SC students pursuing technical and vocational education in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), skill centres, and polytechnics in Delhi will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000.

She further said that a Rs 2 crore budget has been earmarked under the ‘GIA for Revamping of DSFDC' scheme to improve the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minorities Financial and Development Corporation (DSFDC).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)