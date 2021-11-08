New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): On the first day of Chhath Puja, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said arrangements have been made at around 800 ghats across Delhi for devotees to celebrate the festival.

"'Chhath Puja' will be celebrated with full fervour across the city. Arrangements have been made at 800 ghats," said Sisodia.

He added, "Covid-19 cases have been decreased but it is not over yet. Therefore, people should ensure to abide by all Covid-19 protocols while they celebrate the festival."

This year, the festival began on November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)

