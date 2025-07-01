New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed the Labour Department to make necessary changes to allow women to work in night shifts--but only with their consent, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the status and progress of various aspects related to the flagship schemes, 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Maximum Governance - Minimum Government', enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Bengaluru Auto Fare Hike: Auto-Rickshaw Fares Set for 20% Hike in Karnataka Capital After Bike Taxi Ban, Check Details.

Restrictive and archaic laws, processes and regulatory regimes had hampered and discouraged businesses and economic activities, Saxena observed.

Saxena and Gupta asserted that progress during the last 11 years was "far from satisfactory".

Also Read | RailOne App Launched: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches New App for Passengers Services Like Unreserved Train Ticket Booking With 3% Discount and Live Train Tracking.

Difficulty in doing business had led to a situation wherein, industries and businesses had shifted to other states at the cost of Delhi, Gupta said.

A slew of directions were issued to re-engineer the government processes.

The Labour Department was directed to take immediate steps to allow women employees to work in night shifts, after taking their consent and also ensure all safeguards by amending the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act and by issuing suitable notifications under the Factories Act, the official said.

The department was also directed to amend Delhi Shops and Establishment Act to increase the threshold of the minimum number of employees from one to 10 for applicability of the Act and to allow shops/establishments to work 24x7.

Directions were also issued to increase the threshold of workers from 100 to 200 in the Industrial Dispute Act for seeking permission for closure, the official added.

The Delhi Fire Department was asked to empanel agencies for a third party audit. "Large commercial and industrial establishments may be allowed to get NOC on audit certificate of empanelled agencies. Small establishments may be given an option for third-party audit. An expression of interest can be floated immediately," the official said.

It was also stressed that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee should reduce the time to give consent to operate to 20 days, after which it should be a deemed approval.

"DPCC should allow self-certification for MSME in both green and white industries. It may empanel third-party agencies for certifications," he added.

Several sections and provisions of the Delhi Land Reforms Act, including Section 81 and 33, being implemented by the Revenue Department, were proving to be detrimental to farmers in the city, by way of making transfer, sale of land and mutation almost impossible, the official said, adding the department was asked to take a fresh look at the Act and specific provisions.

The Information Technology Department was instructed to make a single-window portal for all kind of NOCs.

It was decided that the implementation of these directions will be reviewed on a regular basis by the LG or the chief minister and should be completed within six months, the official said. PTI SLB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)