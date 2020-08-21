New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday announced to discontinue the scheme of creation of health care facilities in banquet halls, which was operationalised in linkages with designated COVID hospitals of Delhi Government with immediate effect.

Delhi government in an order said that "all Medical Directors/Directors of concerned linked hospitals of Government of NCT of Delhi and all concerned District Magistrates of Delhi are directed to wind up the facilities operating in banquet halls with immediate effect."

Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on June 12 allowed banquet halls to be converted into a temporary COVID treatment hospitals.

In Delhi, the active COVID-19 cases continue to remain between 10,000 and 12,000 during the past few weeks. The deaths per day due to COVID-19 have also decreased.

Delhi on Friday reported 1,250 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,58,604.

According to the bulletin of the Delhi government's health department, a total of 13 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,270.

There are 11,426 active cases in the national capital.

As many as 1,082 patients were recovered/ discharged/ migrated today, taking the number of such patients to 1,42,908. (ANI)

