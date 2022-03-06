New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Delhi government on Sunday hosted a cultural programme at Badrinath Park in West Vinod Nagar here as part of the Basant Utsav celebrations.

Basant Utsav is a festival that brings a smile to everyone's faces. Nothing could be better than welcoming the spring festival after coming out of the difficult COVID-19 phase, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The festival gives the impression that we have overcome adversities, he said.

Basant Utsav means the ‘celebration of spring' and the season is welcomed through music and dances.

