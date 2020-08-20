New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) A day after the DDMA gave its approval for opening of hotels and restaurants in the city, the Delhi government on Thursday instructed its Excise department to issue necessary permits to them to serve liquor.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Smartphone to Be Launched in India on August 27, Likely to Be Rebranded as Redmi 9C.

The hotels and restaurants in the city were closed due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown since March.

In a note to the excise commissioner of the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed the department to issue necessary permission to serve liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in hotel rooms.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Government For ‘Destroying’ Unorganised Economy, Says ‘Country Will Not Be Able to Provide Jobs in Coming Time’.

In his note, the deputy chief minister said 'Bars' will remain closed under the provisions of 'Unlock' guidelines of the Union Home ministry.

"Considering the revenue implications, Excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms," said the note.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday gave approval for the opening of hotels and weekly markets, a move that is expected to help revive the city's economy which was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and months of lockdown.

The sale of liquor from retail shops in the city was allowed in May.

Several state governments, including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan and others have permitted service of liquor by licence holders under the excise rules at the table in the restaurants and clubs and in hotel rooms, the note said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)