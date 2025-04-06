New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Taking a major step towards resolving the recurring problem of waterlogging in the capital during monsoons and modernizing the sewer cleaning system, the Delhi Government has introduced a "recycler machine."

According to a release, this machine has been brought in from Mumbai and is capable of deep and thorough sewer cleaning without requiring any manual entry into the system.

A trial of the recycler machine was conducted at Greater Kailash area on Sunday. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh personally oversaw the trial and inspection of the machine.

Speaking about the root cause of the problem, the PWD minister pointed out that the lack of desilting in sewers for the past 10 to 20 years has resulted in clogged drainage systems, which exacerbate waterlogging in many areas of Delhi.

Most drains, nullahs, and sewer lines in Delhi have not been desilted for the past 10-20 years.

As a result, every rainfall leads to waterlogging on roads and even inside homes. Our effort now is to have such state-of-the-art machines in every assembly constituency to ensure thorough cleaning. After cleaning, we will use CCTV cameras to verify 100 per cent cleanliness.

This initiative is a concrete step towards realizing Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision of a 'Swachh Bharat' and a modern urban infrastructure.

The Key features that make the Recycler Machine far superior to traditional. It simultaneously extracts silt and dirty water from the sewer. The extracted water is treated within the machine and reused for jetting, drastically reducing water consumption. No additional water tankers are required, unlike traditional super sucker machines. Being a single-unit setup, it requires minimal operational space. The entire cleaning process becomes faster, more precise, and environmentally friendly, the release said.

The high-tech machine has already been successfully deployed in cities like Mumbai and in the state of Gujarat. The Delhi Government now plans to implement it across the capital in a phased manner.

The aim is to ensure comprehensive and technologically advanced sewer-cleaning operations in all major assembly areas, especially before the onset of monsoon, providing much-needed relief from chronic waterlogging issues for the residents of Delhi, added the release. (ANI)

