New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order on the appointment of a new dean of Maulana Azad Medical College and heads of six hospitals.

Dr Poonam Narang, currently posted at GIPMER (Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) has been appointed as the dean of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).

Also Read | Indian Citizenship Renounced by 2.25 Lakh People in 2022, Says Government Data.

Dr Ishwar Singh, posted at MAMC, has been moved to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka as its medical director, according to the order issued by the city government's Health department.

Also, Dr Ashmita Muthal Rathore of MAMC has been posted as medical director at GTB Hospital.

Also Read | Indian Firms Paying an Average Rs 8.2 Crore for Email-Driven Cyber Attack: Report.

Seven fresh postings have been made with immediate effect, according to the order.

Dr Arun Banerjee, posted at DGHS, has been posted at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital as its medical superintendent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)