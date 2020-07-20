New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Arvind Kejriwal government should pay compensation to families of the four people who died in rain-related incidents and the people whose houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging on Sunday, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said.

The first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi claimed four lives on Sunday, including that of a 56-year-old man from Uttarakhand who drowned after his mini-truck got stuck under a waterlogged Minto Bridge in central Delhi.

Gupta alleged that there was waterlogging on roads as the Delhi government did not desilt drains. It must release the list of drains cleaned so far, the BJP leader said.

"The city became Venice after first monsoon rains. Delhi government agencies did not desilt drains. We demand government to pay compensation to four persons who died in rain-related incidents on Sunday and those in Anna Nagar whose houses were damaged," he said in a press conference.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas on Sunday including at Minto Road, Azadpur underpass, South Avenue Road, Pul Prahladpur underpass, Azad Market, Moolchand underpass and near Batra Hospital, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had asked the BJP to desist from blame game over waterlogging and work together to solve the problem.

