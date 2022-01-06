New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Delhi government has proposed the construction of twin towers at the ITO area of the national capital in order to accommodate the offices of the chief minister, his top cabinet members and officials of various departments.

According to the official document of the Delhi government, it intends to "construct an iconic twin building at ITO, New Delhi comprising 30 to 35 storeys on three plots of land -- Vikas Bhawan-1, MSO and GST buildings. The total land area of the three plots is 53,603 sq metre."

The government has proposed to construct the towers by 2025.

According to the official document, the buildings should be designed as the office complex of the Delhi Chief Minister and the supporting staff, Office of the Deputy Chief Minister and the supporting staff, offices of the five ministers and their supporting staffs and chief secretary, and other secretaries of the government of the union territory.

Worth mentioning, the offices of the Chief Minister and other ministers are presently located in the Delhi Secretariat building. The offices of the Chief Secretary and other officers are also there. Now the office of these officers will also be shifted to the new building. The new buildings will have auditoriums with a capacity to accommodate 2000, 1000 and 500 people.

On being asked about the proposal for the construction of the new building, PWD Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain told ANI, "We have an old building, which has started falling apart. That building cannot be renovated as it is in dilapidated condition. That is why a new building is being built in its place, where Delhi government offices can be accommodated." (ANI)

