Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday handed over Rs 1 crore cheque to the family of "Covid warrior" in Najafgarh.

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday handed over Rs 1 crore cheque to the family of "Covid warrior" in Najafgarh.

"Jag Parvesh Dagar, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, was a lab technician in Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurveda Charak Sansthan, Khera Darbar who died of Covid-19 in June 2020. The bereaved family consists of his father, wife, and two children. He had joined the service as a lab technician on a contractual basis in 2012," according to an official release.

The ex-gratia payment has been approved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in favour of the wife and father of the deceased.

The Delhi government last year announced that it will provide Rs 1 crore financial assistance to all frontline workers who got infected with Covid while on duty and passed away.

Baljit Singh, father of the deceased after receiving the cheque thanked the minister and the Delhi government for helping the family in this time of distress.

Gahlot assured the family that the Delhi Government is concerned about all the families who lost their loved ones to the pandemic. He also assured them of any support that they might need in the future.

While offering aid to the family of Jag Parvesh Dagar, the minister said, "We are proud of all the Covid warriors who provided their service in this critical time. It is because of the dedication of these warriors that Delhi was able to fight the pandemic and save lives. I pray to God to give courage to the whole family." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)