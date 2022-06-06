New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government is ready to combat waterlogging on a war footing and it is focussing on solving the problem with micro planning.

From June 15, the Public Works Department (PWD) will set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical waterlogging sites in Delhi will be monitored 24x7 through CCTV cameras, according to an official statement.

Almost 2,064 km of drain comes under the PWD, of which desilting work of 80 per cent drains has been completed and by June 15, the remaining work will also be completed.

The PWD has identified various hotspots of waterlogging in the capital and has been working to prepare such infrastructure which will prevent waterlogging in future.

Sisodia held a review meeting with PWD officials to take stock of these preparations. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that all the preventive measures by PWD are in place before monsoon to prevent any inconvenience to the public. Along with this, he also reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects.

Listing out the various initiatives, the statement said there were several waterlogging incidents reported from the Pul Prahladpur Underpass over the years.

To prevent any such situation, the PWD is constructing an underground sump of 7.5 lakh litres capacity and a permanent pump house of 600 horsepower. The construction work of the underground sump and pump house will be completed by the end of May, the statement read. Along with this, seven temporary pumps will also be installed here, which will have a total capacity of 500 horsepower.

Almost 80 per cent construction work of underground sump and pump house has been completed while the remaining part will be completed by June 15, it said.

Seven CCTV cameras through which the situation will be monitored from the PWD's control room have also been installed here.

During monsoon, waste from temporary drains built by railways blocks the Zakhira Flyover underpass.

Due to this the water pumps get clogged and lead to waterlogging in the area. The PWD is installing screens to stop the waste of the railway line and this work will be completed by June 10. Also, the storm drain coming from Nehru Nagar/Anand Parvat will be rerouted.

Till a year ago, even less rain would lead to waterlogging under the Minto Bridge, but the government took some steps to address the issue.

This year, the Delhi government will set up an alternate drainage system and an automatic water pump to further improve its preparedness in this area. The government is also setting up an alternate drainage system and automatic water pump here and this work will be completed by June 12, according to the statement.

Along with this, CCTV monitoring and water level alarm systems are also being installed by the PWD here, it added.

