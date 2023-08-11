New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Delhi Government on Thursday issued an advisory, prohibiting the use of mobile phones in school premises, an official release said.

According to the advisory, Directorate of Education said, "The parents are requested to ensure that their wards do not carry mobile phones in the school premises. In case, students bring mobile phones to the school, then the school authorities shall make adequate and appropriate arrangements for safe custody using lockers/others system etc."

Also Read | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspended From Lok Sabha: 'Nirav' Means To Be Silent, Intention Was Not To Insult PM Narendra Modi, Says Congress Leader (Watch Video).

The advisory also directed the teachers and staffs to to avoid using mobile phones in places like classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories and libraries where teaching and learning activities take place.

"Teachers and other staff are refrained from using mobiles during the teaching and learning activities i.e. in classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories and Library etc." it said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Girl Tied, Dragged by Father on Bike for Eloping With Her Boyfriend in Amritsar, Dies; Case Registered.

The advisory asked school authorities to provide helpline numbers where students and parents can call in case of an emergency.

“The school authorities may provide sufficient dedicated helpline numbers to the parents/students from where the students can receive and make calls. Accordingly, HoS of all Government Schools and all the HoS/Manager of Private Unaided/ Aided Recognized Schools of DoE are hereby advised to disseminate the above information to all the students and parents as well as all the teaching/non-teaching staff working in their schools and take necessary action," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)