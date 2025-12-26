New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday rolled out the Atal Canteen scheme to provide a wholesome meal plate for just ₹5 to the people of the national capital. In the first phase, Atal Canteens have been opened at 45 locations across Delhi. On the inaugural day, meals were served free of cost to the general public.

According to the information, the inauguration of the Atal Canteen at Nehru Nagar was attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood. On the occasion, the first Rs 5 meal token was issued by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also partook in the meal.

On the occasion, the first Rs 5 meal token was purchased by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also partook in the meal himself. The second token was purchased by CM Rekha Gupta, followed by the third token purchased by Home Minister Ashish Sood. Local MLAs were also present at the event. After the inauguration, local residents began availing meals at the canteen.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that while each meal costs the government around ₹30, it is being offered to the public as a wholesome meal plate for only Rs. 5. She said that through Atal Canteens, lakhs of people would receive affordable and nutritious food.

The government's objective is to ensure that no one in Delhi goes to bed hungry. She also mentioned that before the inauguration, she visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial and paid floral tributes.

People who visited the Atal Canteen expressed happiness, saying they never imagined that such a tasty and wholesome meal plate could be available for Rs 5. The meal includes dal, rice, vegetables, roti, and pickle.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said that although Atal Canteens have been launched at 45 locations so far, the government plans to expand the scheme on a much larger scale. According to initial information, Atal Canteens will soon be opened at more than 100 locations across Delhi. He reiterated that the government's top priority is to ensure that no one in Delhi remains hungry. (ANI)

