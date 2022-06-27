New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Having already announced to phase out single-use plastics (SUP) from July 1, the Delhi government has decided to conduct a study to find out potential barriers to the elimination of SUP items.

According to the project proposal, the Environment Department will engage any agency of repute working in the domain to conduct the study which is expected to be completed within six months from the date of assignment of project.

The agency will be tasked with identifying and quantifying different types of SUP items used in Delhi and estimate their fraction in total plastic waste generation over the last three years.

The study will categorise SUP items based on their usage and ease of recycling.

The agency will suggest and assess alternatives to SUP items in different categories, including their economic and feasibility studies.

The study will also suggest market models to encourage entrepreneurship in manufacturing and distribution of alternatives to SUP items.

The Delhi Environment Department will also run a campaign to ensure compliance with the ban on 19 identified single-use plastic items starting July 1 and close down all manufacturers, suppliers, stockists, dealers and sellers found violating the orders, officials said.

The identified SUP items include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, and stirrers.

The DPCC has also asked the Sriram Institute of Industrial Research to conduct a survey to identify littering hotspots and quantify plastic waste generation in the city as it inches close to the June 30 deadline for phasing out of 19 SUP items.

The survey will cover all 11 districts in Delhi and will have to be completed within four months.

The institute has been tasked with surveying all renowned, major commercial establishments, malls, market places, shopping centres, cinema houses, restaurants, tourist locations, places of worship, colleges, schools, office complexes, hospitals, and other institutions.

It will have to prepare an inventory of stockists, retailers, sellers, street vendors, vegetable and fruit markets and importers dealing in bulk in SUP items and conduct district-wise mapping of generation, collection, and processing of plastic waste, and identify producers engaged in their production in the informal sector.

