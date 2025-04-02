New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced in the assembly on Wednesday that the Delhi government will introduce a new policy for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to vehicles from other states, in a bid to tackle air pollution.

The move comes in response to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report titled 'Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi', which flagged lapses in the national capital's pollution control mechanisms.

Also Read | Cyber Scam: Gurugram Police Unearths INR 80.12 Crore Cyber Crime Fraud Committed by 13 Accused Across India.

Gupta also announced a significant expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Delhi, stating that by 2026, the city will have 48,000 charging points—18,000 government-operated and 30,000 semi-private.

Additionally, six new air quality monitoring centres will be set up to improve pollution tracking and enforcement.

Also Read | Jhansi: Interstate 'Ganja' Racket Busted As Police Seize Cannabis Worth INR 25 Lakh, 2 Arrested.

The chief minister further revealed plans to establish a new eco-park dedicated to processing electronic waste, aiming to curb air pollution caused by improper disposal of e-waste.

"These steps are crucial in strengthening Delhi's fight against pollution, ensuring stricter enforcement and better infrastructure," Gupta said while speaking on the CAG report.

As air pollution remains a persistent challenge in Delhi, the government's latest measures aim to address policy gaps and improve regulatory oversight to ensure cleaner air for residents.

CM Gupta made these announcements on the final day of the first Budget Session of Delhi's eighth Legislative Assembly.

The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the February elections, ending AAP's decade-long rule and marking its return to power in the national capital after 27 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)