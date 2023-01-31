New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Delhi government will redevelop Mathura Road and give a new look to road stretches around the ITPO complex ahead of the G20 Summit being hosted in the city later this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved a project worth Rs 17.5 crore for the beautification and strengthening of Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Ring Road around ITPO Complex.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2023: Cryptocurrencies Do Not Pass Test of Being a Financial Asset.

Under the project, the government will do the beautification and strengthening of a 5.8 km stretch from W-Point to Delhi Public School on Mathura Road, UP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point on Bhairon Marg, and Ring Road, it said in a statement.

Sisodia said that along with the resurfacing of the identified roads, plantation of trees and beautification of footpaths and central verges, and improvement of drainage will also be done.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2022-23: Unemployment Rates Falling for Three Financial Years Through 2020-21.

He said that hosting G20 in Delhi is a matter of pride for the people of the city.

"Delhi government is working in mission mode under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The work of strengthening and beautification of these roads will be completed by March," the minister said, adding that instructions to this end have been given to the PWD.

He said he has also directed the department to not cause any inconvenience to the common people during the construction, and follow all standards of safety and quality.

"The Delhi government is determined to ensure safe and beautiful roads for commuters in Delhi. It is the vision of the government to provide world-class roads and a pleasant commuting experience to people of Delhi," Sisodia said.

The work will include maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of kerb stones, and railings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)