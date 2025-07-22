New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) In a first, the BJP government in Delhi will host a three-day 'Teej Mahotsav', giving cash prizes to the winners of quiz and slogan-writing competitions.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will inaugurate the event to be held on July 25-27.

The traditional festival of Teej will be celebrated in a new avatar with a blend of modern technology and public participation, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said in a statement.

“Delhi is no longer just an administrative capital - it is also emerging as a cultural and family tourism destination. We are proud to present traditional festivals like Teej in a new format that blends modern technology with public participation,” he said.

Mishra said a Teej quiz and slogan-writing competition will be organised. The winners will get a cash prize of Rs 3000 while the first runner-up and the second runner-up will win Rs 2000 and Rs 1500, respectively, he said.

The event will feature more than 100 stalls, including 80 dedicated to traditional handicrafts and handlooms and 25 showcasing a diverse range of traditional cuisines from across the country.

