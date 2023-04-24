New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Delhi government's Social Welfare department will launch a mobile application that will allow pensioners to receive complete information about their pension from the comfort of their homes.

Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, at a recent review meeting, also instructed officers to expedite the pension distribution process and form a committee at the district level to help the pensioners.

The district committees will ensure that doorstep assistance is provided to every pensioner.

The mobile app will soon be launched to give pensioners all the necessary information related to pensions on their smartphones, a statement quoted him as saying.

The Delhi government provides pensions to more than 4.5 lakh people. Those aged 60 to 69 receive a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 while those above 70 years receive Rs 2,500.

In addition, beneficiaries from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minority communities receive an additional Rs 500 per month.

The Delhi government also provides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 to 1.5 lakh persons with disabilities.

