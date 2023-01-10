New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in its board meeting gave in-principal approval for running premium buses within National Capital Region (NCR) and for intercity operations. The DTC board, in order to encourage the use of e-two-wheelers by DTC employees, approved providing free charging facilities in DTC depots, a statement from the DTC issued here said.

DTC had been planning to introduce High-quality premium buses on longer routes. The board approved the same to be implemented on NCR routes under 200 kms which may include Electric or CNG buses. Regarding the Intercity bus operations, DTC will be operating Bharat Stage (BS) VI buses for routes covering more than 200 kms. All the buses will be equipped with CCTV, GPS, panic buttons and more, providing convenient and safer travel for long-distance commuters.

Transport Minister of Delhi and Chairman of DTC board Kailash Gahlot stated, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government has been at the forefront of providing the best services for its employees and citizens of Delhi. While new premium buses under DTC will provide convenience for longer journey commuters, the free EV charging facilities and benefit of 03 national holidays to contractual employees shows our commitment to providing the best facilities and services for our staff and employees."

In the meeting, the DTC board discussed and approved providing free charging facilities for all its employees having electric vehicles. The 2-wheeler segment has been one of the priority segments of Delhi's EV policy. Delhi government is already providing a purchase incentive of Rs 5,000/- per kWh of battery capacity with a maximum incentive of Rs 30,000 per vehicle(two-wheeler).

DTC has a workforce of nearly 38,000 employees across the city working at the Depots and Corporate office. A survey was conducted among the employees of DTC and it was found that 45% of the staff was using two-wheelers to reach the office. As range anxiety has been one of the major challenges for an individual while buying an electric vehicle, free charging facilities at the office and DTC bus Depots will boost employees using electric vehicles.

Additionally, DTC employees who do not have enough funds to purchase electric two-wheeler may avail of loan facilities from financial institutes empanelled by Delhi Finance Corporation (DFC), as per provision of the Delhi EV policy, 2020. To make the complete process hassle-free for the employees, the DTC board approved the provision for the instalment of the loan amount to be deducted directly from the salary of the employee.

Another important decision was taken on extending the benefit of 03 National holidays (26th January, 15th August and 2nd October) to the contractual employees of DTC. This comes after the recommendation from the committee constituted in June 2022. The committee recommended that DTC pays 1.5 times of basic pay and D.A. to regular employees (Traffic staff) if they perform duty on Gazetted Holiday. Accordingly, contractual employees are also entitled to benefits of National holidays at par with the regular employees. (ANI)

