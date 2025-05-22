New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Delhi government will organise a mega job fair in the current financial year as part of its efforts to improve employment opportunities for the youth in the national capital.

Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra recently held a meeting with officials from the Directorate of Employment to discuss the strategy for connecting young job-seekers with potential employers, said a statement.

"The aim is to ensure coordinated efforts between government departments and industry bodies," Mishra said.

He added that a provision for the job fair has been included in the 2025–26 budget. "A common platform will be developed to enable direct interaction between employers and job seekers. The first such fair is likely to take place in July this year," the minister said.

It was decided in the meeting that information will be sought from industry bodies such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Dalit Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry, and PHD Chamber of Commerce, along with government institutions like the Department of Training and Technical Education, Department of Higher Education and the Education Department's Vocational Branch, according to the statement.

"The data will help compile a list of both job-seeking youth and recruiting organisations," a senior official from the Labour Department said.

The minister also instructed the concerned departments to collect details about campus placements and recruitment activities from all universities and technical institutions under their jurisdiction. "Timely data collection will allow better planning and outreach," Mishra said.

Further, the minister directed that a joint meeting be held next week with all relevant departments and institutions. "The agenda will include finalising the venue, estimating the number of participants and identifying the employers and candidates likely to attend," he said.

"It will not only help the youth find employment but also contribute to the economic development of Delhi," Mishra added.

