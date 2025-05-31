New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra stated that the government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has completed 100 days in office and will present a workbook to the public detailing their progress.

"The Delhi government has completed 100 days, and here the entire cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is going to present the 100-day workbook to the public. We will tell the public in which direction we have moved forward in 100 days," he said.

He also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging they focused on protests rather than working during their tenure.

"When they were in the government, they were protesting and did not do any work. The public is seeing everything," he said.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, completes its first 100 days of governance in the national capital. The state government has released a 'workbook' on the occasion, highlighting important public welfare initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Mahila Samman Yojana and the Yamuna River cleaning campaign.

Following the completion of 100 days in office as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta said that it was not just a responsibility but a "politics centred on public service, and policies that are for public welfare."

In her 'X' post, Rekha Gupta mentioned that in 100 days, her government has worked towards fulfilling every promise, and her priority was also clear: "development that can be seen as well as felt."

CM Gupta highlighted that her government endeavours to make Delhi a "strong, safe, and inclusive capital " through cleanliness, security, women's empowerment, and e-governance. She further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

"When you gave me the opportunity to serve Delhi, it was not just a responsibility but a resolve to have 'politics centred on public service, and policies that are for public welfare." In these 100 days, we have worked effectively towards realising every promise. Our priority was clear - development that can be seen as well as felt. Cleanliness, security, women empowerment and e-governance on every front, we have endeavoured to make Delhi a strong, safe and inclusive capital. This has been possible only due to the inspiration, guidance and vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The trust of the people of Delhi is my biggest strength. The foundation of change has been laid, and the pace of development will not stop now. Delhi will now continue to move forward with the resolve of good governance and service", the 'X' post said. (ANI)

