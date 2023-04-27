New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 517 crore for the development of wholesale markets (mandis) in the national capital, Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting with officials of Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, Rai said the development projects underway at Ghazipur, Azadpur, Narela, and Tikri Khampur mandis will speed up with this financial push.

The budget for development of mandis was approved for the financial year 2023-24.

"The board has given the green signal to a budget of Rs 517.94 crore for the development of Delhi's mandis," Rai said.

"For the financial year 2023-24, the board has allocated approximately Rs 206.37 crore to APMC Azadpur; Rs 17.40 crore to fruit and vegetables market, Ghazipur; Rs 16.31 crore to FP and EMC Ghazipur; Rs 8.50 crore to flower market; Rs 19.70 crore to APMC Keshopur; Rs 43.02 crore to APMC Narela; Rs 4.42 crore to APMC Najafgarh; and Rs 202.19 crore to the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board,” the minister said.

Along with the development of Tikri Khampur wholesale mandi, the fruit and vegetables mandi and the poultry market in Ghazipur, the renovation of the Ghazipur flower market will also be done.

Additionally, renovation of the poultry market in Ghazipur will be done at a budget of Rs 102.20 crore, he said. Rai also said the flower market in Ghazipur will be developed with a budget of Rs 40.50 crore. Along with this, a budget of Rs 20 crore has also been allocated for the renovation of shed number 7 at Azadpur mandi.

