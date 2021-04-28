New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Delhi government on Tuesday issued directions to withdraw the order of converting 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel into a Covid Health facility for Justices and other judicial officers of the Delhi High Court and their families, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia retweeted a post about the earlier order and said, "Issued directions to withdraw this order immediately."Om Monday, the Delhi government had passed an order to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel as a Covid Health facility for Justices and other judicial officers of the Delhi High Court and their families.

In that order issued by Geeta Grover, Incident Commander/SDM, Sub-Division Chanakyapuri, the Delhi government said Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri will run the Community Health Centre (CHC) facility at Ashoka Hotel.

The Delhi government had asked New Delhi district Executive Magistrate, Dinesh Kumar Meena to coordinate with the Primus Hospital and the Hotel authorities for setting up the facility. (ANI)

