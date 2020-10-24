New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The eighth week of '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' anti-dengue campaign will garner support from celebrities such as Shankar Mahadevan, who will be encouraging the citizens of Delhi to follow the dengue prevention guidelines, according to a release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Last year, prominent celebrities such as cricketer Virender Sehwag and others took part in the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign of the Delhi government.

Also Read | Hoshiarpur Rape Case: Remarks of BJP Leaders ‘Political Puffery’, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

The campaign encourages people to inspect their residences for signs of stagnant water, draining the accumulated water or adding a layer of oil/petrol to it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

This year, the campaign seeks to engage several celebrities and social media influencers, to take part in the campaign by recording themselves following the good practices advised during the campaign and share the content for the people through various channels.

Also Read | Maha Ashtami 2020: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Dances to Traditional Dhakis on Durga Puja (Watch Video).

"With the collective efforts of all the Delhiites, we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from dengue," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also said.

Last week, Kejriwal had encouraged the business and traders to prevent dengue by inspecting their shops and surroundings for signs of accumulated water.

"This time, the business community of Delhi also took part in our fight against dengue by checking at their shops and surroundings and changing the stagnant water. By doing so, they are protecting themselves and their customers from dengue. Delhi is defeating Dengue again," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)